Fitness means different things to different people. For actor Esha Gupta it is about getting, "Stronger every day". The actor often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media, and in her recent post, the 36-year-old is setting massive fitness goals. In the video, Esha can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

The Aashram 3 actor takes fitness very seriously and she never misses her workout. The actor doesn't shy away from weights and in the latest video, she can be seen lifting dumbbells with her fitness coach Saqib Merchant. She can be seen acing shoulder and leg exercises.

Watch the video of Esha Gupta’s Workout session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



The actor can be seen sporting a white cropped tank top and black shorts. Esha can be seen undergoing an intense workout routine, giving a glimpse of the hard work that helps in maintaining a fit lifestyle.

As soon as the actor dropped the video, netizens couldn’t stop going gaga over it. A fan wrote, “Mam app Motivation ho Mera mam”, “The most sexiest heroine ever. Diva of many hearts,” commented yet another user.

Benefits of Strength Training:

Strength training helps in making you stronger.

Helps in boosting your metabolism

Helps in reducing abdominal fat

Decreases the risk of falls

Reduce the risk of injury

This is not the first time, Esha has posted of performing strength training in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Will you try these exercises?