Internet Sensation and Bollywood's most glamours actress Esha Gupta never fails a chance to flaunt her sizzling appearance. Whether its her bikini attires or casual outfit or silhouette dresses, the diva has always managed to smash the internet with her ravishing pictures. Recently, Esha left behind all beach avatars and entered the zone of traditional look. 'Beautiful' is the word which comes to the mind after looking at her magnificent pictures. If you haven't seen her look yet than scroll down now.

Esha Gupta recently got clicked for a magazine and she turned into a modern day bride for her work. The diva wore blue crimson lehenga with a midriff-baring blouse. The blouse features a plunging neckline and is embellished with sequins and silver embroidery. The look is completed with net dupatta embroidered with golden lining. At the end, Esha went with regal silver belt that enhanced the look and compliments the grace of the outfit.

Check out Esha Gupta’s Sizzling Look:

To keep the attention on the art, Esha went just with flawless diamond jewellery that matched her outfit beautifully. For glam picks, Esha opted for sharp contour, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks and subtle eyeshadow. For hairdo, Esha opts for loose waves that completed her whole look.

Fans couldn’t keep a calm for a bit after Esha Gupta uploaded her pictures on gram. The actress comment section is full of hearts and fires emojis. “Wow, “ethereal”, “Lovely”, “Precious”, such comments were posted by the fans.

On professional front, Esha was last seen in Aashram 3 – Prakash Jha’s web series which also starred Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Rawal, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below