Esha Gupta Takes Desi Route as She Wraps Herself in Sage Green Saree With Deep-Neck Blouse- Check Price!

Esha Gupta truly amped up the hotness quotient in stunning green saree with backless blouse. Scroll down to see her stunning ethnic avatar along with the price tag of the outfit.

Bollywood actresses are currently making huge fashion statements in elegant sarees, and Esha Gupta has just joined the bandwagon. The diva has a tremendous sense of style and knows how to ace every look from casual to traditional and whatnot! Recently she took over our hearts with her desiness as she adorned a stunning green saree with a statement blouse. Not only that, but she also gave us the ideal festive look that we needed. In case you missed her latest Instagram post, then scroll down now.

Esha’s unique ethnic flare came wrapped in a stunning sage green silk saree. She gracefully draped the six-yard staple with blue padded, half-sleeves plunging blouse complemented with backless detailing. Her ensemble stood out for its simplicity, and she gracefully accessorised it with polki gold bangles, long earrings, a small bindi and a statement ring. Her subtle makeup, black kohled eyes, soft blush and pink lip shade perfectly added to her look. To round off, her wavy locks added the right amount of class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Outfit Price

We decoded Esha Gupta’s latest saree price. Picked from the shelves of Ekaya, the handwoven silk saree is available on the website for Rs 14,975. The affordable saree can be a great addition to your ethnic closet. So, what are you waiting for? go, grab this latest piece now!





In no time, fans swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emoticons. One of them also commented on the post calling her ‘Desi girl’, another user said, ‘Lajawab (Amazing)’, few of them wrote ‘Stunning.’

Your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s saree? Tell us in the comments below

