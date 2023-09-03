Home

Esha Gupta Tempts Internet With Her Sultry Pics in Backless Yellow Gown- See Latest Hot PICS

Esha Gupta sets temperature high in an elegant backless gown, takes over the internet with her sultriness. See her latest hot photos!

Actor and social media sensation, Esha Gupta surely knows how to slay our social media feeds. The actress never fails to impress fans with her bold and elegant fashion choices. Whether it’s her bikini avatars, high-slit gowns or casual looks, she can surely ace any of them. Well, her most recent photoshoot shows the star in a backless gown, posing elegantly for the camera. In case you missed her latest pics, then scroll down now.

One of Esha’s fan pages shared her stunning pictures on Instagram and the actress reposted it on her profile. In the photos, she was seen adorning a stunning elegant gown featuring backless detailing, halter-neckline, bodycon fit, side slit and perfect silhouette that accentuated her curvaceous body perfectly. For glam picks, she opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, ample mascara, blushed cheeks and sharp contour. She sealed the look with a neat clean bun and a silver clutch that added extra sophistication to the whole attire. Fashionistas and fans were mesmerized with her hotness and flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons.

Esha Gupta Defines Elegance in Sexy Backless Gown With Side Slit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@eshagupta143)

On professional front, The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

