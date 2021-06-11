Nail Care Tips: Did you know that the sun can affect the nails too? Some pastel colours, especially beige and pink react to the sun and the nail can acquire a yellowish colour. The most common cause of yellow nails is wearing nail polish constantly. Leave nails unpolished sometimes. Also Read - Here's Your Step-to-Step Guide For Daily Skincare By Shahnaz Husain

Another rare condition is "yellow nail syndrome" when the nail thickens and gets separated from the nail bed. Such conditions need medical treatment.

For sun protection, use clear, transparent nail polish as a top coat over the colour you have used.

To get rid of the yellowish tint on the nails, scrape the surface of the nail with the finest-grain side of an emery board so that the nail is not damaged and then use the UV-resistant or clear polish for protection. It will also add shine to dull nails.

The nails can also be “buffed.” This is usually done with a piece of chamois leather. It should be gently rubbed with the chamois leather. It helps to remove the yellow tinge and also makes the nails shiny.

To remove the yellow colour, you can add baking soda to water and soak your fingers in them daily for 15 minutes. Or, take pieces of lemon and rub them on the nails. Or add dilute lemon juice with water and soak your hands in them for 10 minutes every day.

Useful Tips for Nail Beauty: