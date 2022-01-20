Actor Evelyn Sharma is currently embracing motherhood and often shares chronicles of being a mom on her official Instagram handle. The new mom shared a picture with daughter Ava Bhindi and added the hashtags #smileforthecamera, #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout and #mummylife. In her post, she wrote, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts cluster feeding.”Also Read - Even Katrina Kaif's Basic Red Shirt And Pyjama Shorts Cost Over Rs 1.36 Lakh, Stop Rolling Your Eyes!

What is Cluster Feeding?

It is a time when a baby wants lots of short feeds over a few hours. The actress shared a breastfeeding picture with Ava and netizens were all hearts. The actor welcomed her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi in November 2021.

Check out her picture here:

Evelyn often shares her thoughts on motherhood. In her previous post, Evelyn spoke about how motherhood has changed her life completely. In one of her posts, she read, “She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding!”

Evelyn got married last year in an intimate ceremony. For her wedding, Evelyn wore a lace wedding gown while Tushaan opted for a blue suit.

On the work front, Evelyn was last seen in X-Ray: The Inner Image.