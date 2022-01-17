Even Katrina Kaif's Basic Red Shirt And Pyjama Shorts Cost Over Rs 1.36 Lakh, Stop Rolling Your Eyes!

Is there anything actor Katrina Kaif can’t pull off? From the larger-than-life gowns, lehengas, sarees to her no-fuss casual outfits, Kat’s outfits are worth taking inspiration from. Over the past year, the actor has given us many at-home selfies and has given her fans lessons on how to look on-point even at home. Her off-duty wardrobe is full of matching sweat sets, cotton dresses and vibrant athleisure outfits. The 37-year-old actor recently treated her fans with a Sunday selfie wearing a bright red shirt and pyjama shorts. The actor joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore where he is shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next film with Sara Ali Khan.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra’s 37th Birthday: From Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani To Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor And Others Shower Good Wishes To The Actor

Katrina's off-duty looks are simple yet chic. The actor posed on the bed in an oversized red shirt and shorts from the shelf of Balenciaga. The actor wrote, "Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie" (sic). The actor looks radiant as always with minimal makeup.

Check out Katrina’s selfies here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



What's the price of Katrina's red co-ord set?

Katrina’s oversized red shirt and pyjama shorts are from the shelves of Balenciaga. The shirt is worth $1090 i.e. Rs 80, 934 approximately and $750 i.e. Rs 55, 689 approximately. The total price of her outfit is around Rs 1,36,623.

Vicky and Katrina got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021. If the reports are to be believed, Katrina and Vicky will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s off-duty look?