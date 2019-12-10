Are you an alcohol addict? Do you think drinking a glass of alcohol won’t do any bad to your body? If yes, you are probably mistaken. According to a recent research published in the journal Cancer, even one drink a day on a regular basis can potentially increase your risk of developing cancer of stomach, breast, colorectum, prostate, and oesophagus.

Notably, if we talk about the rising prevalence of cancer globally, the disease has claimed the lives of approximately 9.6 million people in the year 2018 only, says the World Health Organisation. Keeping the growing numbers into consideration, it becomes extremely important to look out for ways to keep cancer at bay. Here we will talk about that only. Below, we mention some of the scientifically proven food that can reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Broccoli

This green vegetable contains a strong compound called sulforaphane that is known to have anti-cancer properties. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, this plant compound can reduce breast cancer cells by up to 75 per cent. Also, the more you consume broccoli, the lower your risk of developing colorectal cancer will be.

Beans

Being rich in fiber, beans can keep you from developing colorectal cancer, says a study published in the journal PLOS One. During the research, it was found that the more people eat dried beans, the lower their risk of developing the tumour is.

Berries

Berries contain plant pigments called anthocyanins. They are known to have antioxidant properties that actually work to reduce your likelihood of developing cancer. To prevent the onset of oesophageal cancer, you should have freeze-dried black raspberries.

Cinnamon

The extract of cinnamon is known to have anti-cancer properties that help in decreasing your risk of developing a tumour and help in preventing the spread of it in those who already have cancer.