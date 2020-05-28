Do you keep falling for the wrong people? Do you also feel emotionally dependent on them? If yes, you are fleabagging. It is a self-destructing dating process that occurs when you keep making wrong romantic choices. Fleabagging is a toxic dating trend that can leave you drained out emotionally. Also Read - Reasons Why You Should Not Disclose Your Relationship Status on Social Media?

In the current time, people have become so lonely that they keep searching for a partner and end up being with someone completely wrong for them. When this happens with you in a series, it makes your life, a complete mess and you feel like trapped in your own emotions.

What's exactly is responsible for this new dating trend called fleabagging? Well, the significant impact of pop culture, unrealistic ideas about romance, and a non-compromising behaviour leads to this situation. Being stuck in there doesn't mean you cannot get out of it. You just need to be aware of what you want in your life and how do you like to lead it. Here are some ways to stop following the fleabagging process and get rid of a toxic relationship.

Learn how to differentiate between love and dependency

If you feel happy and liberating around a person, you may be in love with him. However, if you feel an emotional dependence, it is a momentary feeling that can soon make your relationship toxic. When you start expecting things from the other person, the relationship becomes selfish and this kind of relationship cannot last long.

Do not jump in a relationship without thinking

Constant dating makes you dependent on other people. You start craving for support and that can make you emotionally unstable. So, it is important to take a break and be self-dependent. Anybody’s presence or absence should not affect your life or happiness.

Keep meeting new people

Doing this will help you in many ways. Firstly, meeting new people can give you a better understanding of people and their nature. This will allow you to correctly judge people and avoid getting into a self-destructive relationship. This can also be a way to distract yourself from your past experiences and see how beautiful and wonderful your life can be.