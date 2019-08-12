Varicose veins are a common problem. Varicose veins are enlarged veins with defunctioning valves. They occur in the superficial veins or the perforator veins of the legs. People who stand for prolonged periods of time such as teachers, shop keepers, traffic policemen are more likely to suffer from varicose veins. In many women, varicose veins begin after pregnancy and progress over time if not diagnosed and treated on time.

Varicose veins may not cause any pain. Signs you may have varicose veins include –

· Veins that are dark purple or blue in colour

· Veins that appear twisted and bulging; they are often like cords on your legs

Here are some everyday habits that can lead to Varicose Veins, as told by Dr Ashish D Dhadas, varicose veins expert, Samata Hospital, Mumbai.

· Crossing legs: This position can put pressure on your legs and hips which can cause veins to engorge with blood and thus become more visible.

· Wearing high heels: If you wear high heels, there will be difficulty in the blood flowing in the veins in the calf muscles.

· Too much salt consumption: Opting for a diet loaded with salt is not a good idea. This is so because it can cause water retention, and increase pressure on the veins in your legs.

· High impact running: This can lead to repetitive injury to the vein valves in the legs which over the time may raise your risk of varicose veins.

· Prolonged sitting and standing: If you sit or stand for a long period then it can cause blood to pool in the leg veins, thereby increasing the pressure within the veins in your legs.

. Obesity: Excessive weight can lead to the weakening of leg vein valves thereby leading to varicose veins.