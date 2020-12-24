To prevent the deadly COVID-19 from spreading, a vaccine is possibly the best hope for ending the pandemic. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus, but researchers are racing to create one. Renowned health expert, Dr. Dhirendra Kumar, Senior Microbiologist, and Researcher talks about the parameters of safety and efficacy of a COVID vaccine, established clear recommendations for vaccine performance prior to the initiation of Phase 3 trials, use of tried and tested platform to develop the vaccine, and more. Excerpts: Also Read - Delhi to Receive First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

What are the risks and benefits of the fast-track approach in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, from a policy, manufacturing, and patient safety POV? Also Read - Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Safest With Lesser Adverse Reactions: Bharat Biotech

In the current pandemic situation, when the cases are increasing exponentially across the world especially in India, the fast-track approach is beneficial to curb the deadly virus. The nations across the globe have suffered huge economic losses. While measures like social distancing and widespread mask use are critical for containing the virus, we do need a vaccine sooner than later. Also Read - PM Netanyahu Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Kickstarts Vaccination Drive in Israel

Given this scenario, the only reasonable solution to protect the health of the people is vaccination. It will be a quick way to get the economy back on track. Hence, the vaccines must roll out as soon as possible. There are no major risks as rigorous clinical trials will ensure the safety and efficacy aspects.

What are the parameters of the safety and efficacy of a COVID vaccine?

Like I said earlier, safety and efficacy can’t be compromised at any cost. There are very few COVID-19 vaccines in the development process that are going through the clinical trials for examining safety and efficacy aspects. The process begins with the preclinical stage before the vaccine enters the I, II, and III phases of the clinical trials. According to the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research and World Health Organisation, the vaccine against coronavirus should give a minimum of 50% protection to be accepted and safe. For instance, Sputnik V is 92% effective in preventing COVID-19 according to the first interim efficacy analysis of phase III trials. It has also cleared the phase I- safety parameter. Soon after the preclinical trial for safety and phase I and II of the clinical trials, the vaccine showed no evident adverse issues except for headache muscular pain, light and mild pain while injecting and fever. The trials have also shown that the level of neutralizing antibodies after the vaccine is 1.5 times more than that of patients who are carrying the novel virus. The vaccine based on a prime-boost immunization approach, that allows the patient to overcome the likely adverse effect of already existing immunity to adenovirus. With these strict rules and regulations, we are confident of rolling out the best products in the market.

What are the recommendations, in terms of regulations/guidelines, from the WHO, US FDA, EU EMA, UK MHRA, Health Canada, and other regulators for vaccine performance prior to the initiation of Phase 3 trials?

Vaccine development typically goes through several phases of testing. WHO secretariat has reviewed and published a list of existing guidelines adopted by the WHO Expert Committee on Biological Standardization (ECBS) relevant to the development, production and evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines. These guidelines focus on the evaluation of the quality, safety, and efficacy of vaccines. While in the Phase I trial, the vaccine candidate is given to a small number of people to test safety and dosage as well as to confirm that it stimulates the immune system, the Phase II trial required the participation of hundreds of people split into different age or risk groups to examine if how the vaccine acts on different populations. These trials further test the vaccine’s safety and ability to stimulate the immune system. It is only when the phase II trial is completed successfully, the vaccine maker can for the final phase III trial, which involves tens of thousands of people.

Can you comment on the different platforms being used to develop different vaccines and which ones are considered safer as they are tried and tested?

There are clear parameters of the safety and efficacy of a COVID vaccine. One of which is the use of a tried and tested platform to develop the vaccine. Vaccine makers have adopted different approaches to developing the COVID vaccine. Currently, the most popular technologies to develop the vaccine includes the synthetic vaccines with RNA, the viral vectors and the protein-based vaccines plus adjuvant. Due to the ongoing urgency, it is indeed a good idea to pursue a range of vaccine platforms to solve the crisis as quickly as possible. While we look at the new technologies, it would be best to select a tried and tested platform. For example, the approach adopted by the Russian scientists is tried and tested as it is using a well-known platform of human adenovirus to develop the vaccine.

Among the vaccine candidates, which ones are in pole position?

As the catastrophic pandemic continues to hurt the world, scientists across the globe are working tirelessly to find a suitable vaccine. Unprecedented efforts of every segment including government, industry, and researchers have resulted in speeding up vaccine development. In fact, several vaccine developers are in the final stages of their clinical trials including Russia’s Sputnik V and Pfizer Inc. of the United States. Other vaccine candidates by Moderna Inc, Britain-based AstraZeneca-Oxford University, and Johnson & Johnson are also expected to apply for emergency authorization this year itself.

The pertinent question however is which amongst them will be an ideal vaccine. Storage and logistics are the biggest challenges in most countries like India. To address them, Sputnik V, the vaccine will be available in two forms, liquid, which would have to be stored at -18°C and lyophilised (freeze-dried), which would be stored at 2°C to 8°C. The lyophilised form has been developed so that it can be seamlessly transported to remote places. This is more suitable to the Indian landscape in mind as compared to other vaccines that need to store at a temperature of

-70C. The makers have launched the production of the lyophilised form of the vaccine.

Different vaccinations are based on different platforms and come with different storage and transportation requirements. What sets Sputnik V apart from some other vaccines is that it is based on a well-proven human adenovirus-based platform. An effective vaccine based on the same platform was developed six years ago against the dreadful Ebola and MERS, hence the scientists are confident about the reliability of this platform. Over 250 clinical trials and 75 publications worldwide have confirmed the safety aspect of medicines and vaccination that are based on human adenoviral vectors.

Also, interestingly, Sputnik V is the only late-stage adenovirus-based vaccine that uses two different vectors for different injections, human adenovirus types Ad5 and Ad26. In the case of vaccines that use the same vector in both doses, the immune system has a tendency to launch defense mechanisms against the second dose that hampers the effectiveness of the vaccination. Moreover, the vaccine does not contain live human adenoviruses instead uses human adenoviral vectors, which cannot reproduce hence are very safe for health. It also does not contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself, so it is not possible to get COVID-19 as an outcome of the vaccine.

Therefore, the people in India need to make an informed decision to make a choice and it’s important to understand what their preferences are. A recent survey conducted on 12,000 respondents across 11 countries, aimed to find out their understanding of an ideal vaccine showed that 73% of the respondents were first of all willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and those who were aware of Sputnik V and positive about the idea of being vaccinated were four out of every five respondents.