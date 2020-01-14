World-famous American pop singer Justin Bieber is suffering from Lyme disease. It is a vector-borne condition that is caused by bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Justin informed about his condition a few days ago through his Instagram account. The 25-year old performer was being trolled from a very long time for the way he looks these days. Addressing those trolls, Justin revealed through a post that he is going through a tough time and is fighting with the infectious disease.

Here, is what he wrote:

What is Lyme Disease?

As mentioned above, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected deer tick. It is important for the tick to remain on the skin for at least 36 hours in order to transmit the infection. Though the symptoms of Lyme disease differ as per the severity, it usually shows signs like fatigue, headache, circular rashes on the skin, muscle ache, joint pain, fever, difficulty concentrating, etc. You start getting the symptoms of Lyme disease after 2 days of being bitten by the deer tick.

Stages of Lyme Disease

There are 3 stages of Lyme disease namely early localized, early disseminated, and late disseminated. In the first stage, you start experiencing the evident symptoms like a bull’s eye rash, sore throat, headaches, fever, etc. The second stage occurs post a few weeks or months of being bitten by the deer tick. At this stage, you will start noticing rashes in areas other than the place where the tick had bitten you. Reaching early disseminated stage means the infection has spread throughout your body. It is characterized by signs like multiple erythema multiforme lesions, numbness, meningitis, disturbances in heart rhythm, etc. The third and the last stage occurs in the absence of treatment in the first or second stage. You reach this stage after around a year of getting the infection. Late disseminated is characterized by symptoms like arthritis, numbness in arms, feet, brain disorder, mental fogging, difficulty in concentration, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment

As far as the diagnosis of Lyme disease is concerned, doctors perform a physical exam to look for any symptom. They may also ask you to go through a blood test as it is considered as one of the most authentic ways to confirm the condition especially during the first stage of Lyme disease when antibodies are present. Other tests like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are also performed if needed.

To treat the condition, strong antibiotics are prescribed. In case, you have reached the last stage of Lyme disease, you will also get the treatment for the complications that you are going through like arthritis, meningitis, abnormal heart rhythm, etc. As there is no vaccine for this bacterial infection, you should keep it at bay to avoid suffering from any debilitating symptom or complication.