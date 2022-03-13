Moisturizers and serums are some of the products that start forming little clumps rather than getting absorbed into the skin. Many factors that cause the little granules of skin-care products to pile up. When the several skincare products applied on the skin layer do not gel with each other or do not get soaked into the skin then it forms tiny balls that sit on the top of the skin like cotton balls.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 10 Ways to Repair Cracked Skin With The Changing Temperature

What is Skin Pilling?

When we rub a skin-care product on the skin and it never quite soaks in, this also causes skin pilling. When we rub it, the product is pilling, or collecting on top of the skin. The product doesn't get absorbed and is just coming back off. It creates a barrier that's preventing absorption, and it happens if too many products are used at the same time, or in the wrong order. Dr. Monica Kapoor Celebrity Cosmetologist & Director at FLAWLESS Cosmetic clinics talks in detail about skin pilling ad how it causes.

Why Are Your Skincare Products Pilling?

The main reason of skin pilling is generally due to improper layering. The skincare products in the form of rubbery flakes can also be a result of using thicker formulas in the wrong order. One should always apply a good moisturiser early in the routine that can stop other lighter products from getting absorbed. You need to follow a proper method before applying skincare products. Start with the most watery products like toners and serums. Apply moisturisers, essential oils, and lastly follow it up with sunscreen. Always go for water-based skincare products before oil-based ones because the oil will block the water from penetrating into the skin.

Applying different products at the start of the routine and major products after that can lead to not properly absorbed and dry that can make the product flake off. Our skin absorbs so much product in a limited amount of time; so you must be careful about the quantity.

One of the most widely used ingredients that is prone to pilling in skincare is silicone. Silicon gets clogged on the skin’s surface to lock in moisture and gives it a shiny appearance. So, properly check the label before buying it and cut out silicones from the routine in case of skincare pilling.

Rubbing the skin harshly and the intense friction can lead to pilling. So don’t rub the skincare products. If they are not being absorbed by the patting action, then it may be possible that you are using too many skincare products or the wrong products that are totally opposite to your skin type.

How to Prevent Skincare Pilling?

Always try to use products in the order of thinnest to thickest, starting with water-based serums to thicker creams. It helps when we use less products that have more active ingredients, it can give maximum results with minimum layering.

Polymers are used to form a film on skin for a long-lasting effect, but if it is too much or applying skincare products that contain silicon or oil then it can lead to skin pilling. So, it’s always necessary to apply the lightest products first, following it up with heavy ones. It will also help if you look for products that have more active ingredients, allowing maximum results with minimum layering.

The major reason for skin pilling is when we do not give enough time for one product to absorb before applying the next one. Make sure to maintain a gap of at least a minute or more between the layers.

Exfoliating your skin before the skincare routine effectively helps to absorb products and also removes dirt and gunk and unclogs the pores. Using many skincare products on heavily exfoliated skin can also lead to pilling. Lots of products are pills when used on skin that has been on retinoids.