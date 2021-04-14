Are you sweating it out that you are sweating a lot? (Well, pun intended.) Excessive underarm sweating can become too uncomfortable, but it doesn’t have to be an inevitability. There are many ways to prevent too much sweating that you can try right at the comfort of your home.

These easy home remedies are all quick and easy ways to either slow down or temporarily block excessive sweating to get you through the day.

Check Them Out Here

Tomato Juice

Tomato. Tomatoe. Call it what you may but it sure does help to get rid of those sweaty blues. Drink a homemade glass of fresh tomato juice every day and stay happy. Got it?

Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass juice has many health benefits. A cup of wheatgrass juice a day keeps the sweat glands at bay. Drink a glass of wheatgrass juice to neutralize the acids in the body and get a good dose of vitamin B6, protein, vitamin C, folic acid, and vitamin B12.

Cornstarch and Baking Soda

Use this effective recipe with these two absorbent agents at home. Take 1/2 cup of cornstarch, 1/2 cup of baking soda, add a few drops of essential oil as a deodorant (optional), apply to clean armpits, let stay for half an hour. And rinse off with cold water.

Wear breathable fabrics

Loose-fitting comfortable clothes help in preventing sweating. Wearing tight clothes, especially clothes that are snug beneath your arms, can cause underarm stains on your shirt and also make you sweat more. Instead, try wearing fabrics that are breathable and clothes that fit more loosely. This will allow your underarms to cool properly and could help prevent them from sweating and staining your clothes.

Avoid sweat-inducing foods

Did you know that your diet can impact how much you sweat? And some foods can cause your body to produce more sweat than others. Some of the foods and beverages that could trigger sweaty armpits include processed foods, alcohol, garlic and onions, foods that have a high fat content, hot and spicy dishes, and caffeine among others.

So, don’t sweat it and try these quick and easy fixes that might help you to stay dry. You can thank us later!