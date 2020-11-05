A vigilante Instagram page, Diet Sabya, has been exposing Indian designers and lashing out at them for blatantly plagiarising designs from international designers. The anonymous Instagram handle mercilessly calls out bigwigs of the fashion industry without mincing words. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, designer Manish Malhotra opened up about his take on Diet Sabya. He also opined on whether the anonymous Instagram handle is doing a service to the designers by calling out ‘Sasti Copies’ or if it is just another social media account popular for bullying people. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wears The Most Delicate Red Saree by Manish Malhotra For Her First Karwa Chauth - Yay or Nay?

Manish said, "I am very amused, to be honest. I have a very good following on my social media handles. I think Diet Sabya is very impartial to me; they are very partial to some designers or maybe they are friends with some of the designers who think they are my rivals. Honestly, they never really write anything good about me, and even if they do bahut ro-ro ke likhte hai."

Ironically, Diet Sabya too took 'inspiration' from Diet Prada, an international Instagram page acting as a fashion watchdog on a mission to call out copied design. Over the years, the Indianised sister of Diet Prada has amassed quite a following. Their famous hashtags, including #GandiCopy and #SastiCopy, has given big fashion designers a run for their money.

Manish has been in the fashion industry for the last 30 years and he emphasised that such accounts don’t bother him. “But I don’t really give it any importance. Whenever they write about me, I am always smiling. They are getting some likes or traction so that’s good for them and I am happy. I am just amused that somebody can run a platform, and can be so unrealistic, so partial and so against somebody for no rhyme or reason; then it’s just fun,” he concluded.

What do you think of Diet Sabya – a boon for the designers or an online bully?