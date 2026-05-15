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Exclusive: Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail shares one change she wants to bring to society

Exclusive: Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail shares one change she wants to bring to society

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sadhvi Satish Sail spoke about the importance of financial literacy among young people and the need to equip them with practical, real-life skills from an early age. The Femina Miss India World 2026 winner also shared that one of the biggest changes she hopes to bring to society is creating greater awareness around financial independence and empowering youth to confidently manage real-world responsibilities.

Sadhvi Satish Sail (PC_ Instagram)

Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at its 61st edition held on April 18. The event featured 30 contestants representing various states and Union Territories across the country. Looking back on her journey, Sail said it came with its share of highs and challenges. She also credited the organisers, her family, and mentors for supporting her throughout the process. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sadhvi expressed gratitude for the journey. When asked how winning the crown had changed her life, Sail said, “Honestly, overnight, I’ve seen a huge difference in the way people perceive and treat me. I now receive a certain silent respect from everyone around me, regardless of their age, gender, or background. It’s something I’m still trying to process, but it truly makes me feel happy and incredibly grateful.”

Sadhvi Satish Sail advocates financial literacy for young generation

Sadhvi Satish Sail spoke about how fame and glamour came almost immediately after winning the title, along with a great sense of responsibility towards society. We asked her what the one change she wished to bring and what she believed people should be more aware of. To this, she told us, “I strongly advocate for introducing more financial literacy programmes into our education system. This comes from my own experience of moving abroad as a teenager and suddenly being expected to handle responsibilities that adults deal with – things like filing tax returns, opening bank accounts, and managing finances independently. It can feel quite isolating, especially when you’re trying to navigate everything on your own.”

She added, “That’s why I hope to create workshops and, in the long run, perhaps even an institution focused on teaching essential life skills and financial awareness. These are the kinds of practical skills that help people feel more empowered and confident when it comes to banking, managing money, and handling real-life responsibilities. I’ve also noticed that many parents often feel hesitant or intimidated when dealing with financial systems or banking processes. If young people are equipped with this knowledge from an early age, they can not only become more independent themselves but also help guide and support their parents — much like how they already help them adapt to technology today.”

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Also Read: Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail’s education qualification: A double major in economics and international relations

Sadhvi Satish Sail on Pageant Standards

Sail also spoke about the pressure created by beauty pageant standards, particularly height and weight requirements is a must. She shared her experience and said, “I don’t think there is a very hard-and-fast rule when it comes to these standards. At the same time, I believe pageants look for individuals who are well-rounded and feel their best, which also comes from leading a healthy lifestyle, feeling strong, and being confident in oneself. That was true in my own journey as well. Before this pageant, I had auditioned for another competition organised by the same organisation. At that time, I was about 10 kilos heavier, and I realised that the lifestyle I was leading was not sustainable for me. I often felt lazy and lethargic. When I decided to work on myself, the journey helped me build discipline and improve me not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally as a person. So, I think the focus should always be on health, confidence, and personal growth rather than just numbers or fixed standards.”

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