Eyes are considered one of the prime organs of the body, and our eyesight is one of the most neglected concerns for us. However, old age can also bring few changes that can weaken your vision and eye health. But in today’s time, children and young adults are also facing eye-related issues. The pandemic has left people with no other option but to resort to their laptops and televisions and other digital gadgets for work or entertainment resulting in increasing their screen time causing more eye-related issues. Also Read - Eye Health: Follow These 5 Tips To Take Care of Your Eyesight

Be it the work from home setups or binge-watching your favourite series, all these are affecting your eyes, leading to digital eye strain, which makes it even more important to practice exercises for reducing the problems like headache due to prolonged screen time, irritability, itching, burning, or just weakening of your eyes. Also Read - Want to Improve Eyesight And Skin Health? Eat Muskmelon

If you are thinking of taking up exercising as your route to healthy eyes here’s a list of exercises you need to know: Also Read - Trending News Today March 05, 2020: Poland Model Goes Blind In One Eye After Getting Her Eyeballs Tattooed Black, Might Lose Eyesight Completely

Focus Swap:

This exercise challenges your focus by changing its focal point. It should be practiced in a sitting position.

How to do : Hold your pointer finger in front of your face, focus on your outstretched finger and slowly bring it back toward your eye, holding your focus, move the finger from the eye and concentrate for a few seconds on it, now Look away and focus on something in the distance.

Near and Far Focus

This is another focus exercise. As with the previous one, it should be done from a seated position.

Hold your thumb about 10 inches from your face and focus on it for 15 seconds.

Find an object about 10-15 feet away, and focus on it for a few seconds.

Bring back your focal point to your thumb.

Repeat five times.

20-20-20 rule

It’s not healthy for the human eyes to be stuck to a single object for a long time. But, thanks to the lockdown and the Pandemic situation we are currently in, digitals gadgets have become a constant source of our work hence increasing the time we spend looking at it, but the 20-20-20 rule may help prevent digital eye strain. To implement this rule, every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Figure eight:

Pick a point on the floor about 10 feet in front of you and focus on it. Trace an imaginary figure eight with your eyes. Keep tracing for 30 seconds, then switch directions.

Repeat the process three times

Tips to keep your eye health in check:

Get a detailed and dilated eye examination every few years.

Get an exam albeit you haven’t noticed problems.

Many of us don’t even realize we might see better with corrective lenses.

Know your case history. Many eye diseases are genetic.

Know your risk. If you’re at increased risk for eye problems because you’ve got diabetes or a case history of the disease, see your ophthalmologist every six months­ to a year

Wear sunglasses. Protect your eyes from damaging UV rays with polarized sunglasses that block out both UVA and UVB light.

Eat healthy. A diet filled with healthy fats and antioxidants may help keep eyes healthy. And, yes, eat those carrots! they’re an excellent source of vitamin A, which is a crucial nutrient for eye health.

If you would like glasses or contact lenses, wear them. Wearing corrective lenses won’t weaken your eyes.

Quit smoking or never start. Smoking is bad for your whole body, including your eyes.

Some Eye-friendly ingredients you can add to your diet for healthy Eyes that speak volumes:

Fish – Good source of Fatty Acids and Omega 3 which is extremely beneficial for the eye and its functioning.

Good source of Fatty Acids and Omega 3 which is extremely beneficial for the eye and its functioning. Eggs – The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A which is good for improving eye health

The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A which is good for improving eye health Whole grains – The vitamin E, zinc, and niacin found in whole grains also help promote overall eye health.

The vitamin E, zinc, and niacin found in whole grains also help promote overall eye health. Leafy green vegetables- Spinach, kale, and collard greens, to name just a few, are packed full Broccoli, peas and avocados are also good sources of this powerful antioxidant duo for eye muscle care.

Spinach, kale, and collard greens, to name just a few, are packed full Broccoli, peas and avocados are also good sources of this powerful antioxidant duo for eye muscle care. Citrus fruits- Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and berries are high in vitamin C, which may reduce the risk of eye-related problems.

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and berries are high in vitamin C, which may reduce the risk of eye-related problems. Berries

Nuts- Pistachios, walnuts, almonds, and whichever nuts you like, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that boost your eye health.

Pistachios, walnuts, almonds, and whichever nuts you like, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that boost your eye health. Legumes – Kidney beans, black-eyed peas, and lentils are good sources of bioflavonoids and zinc which help your vision and other eye-related functions.

Kidney beans, black-eyed peas, and lentils are good sources of bioflavonoids and zinc which help your vision and other eye-related functions. Carrots- Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body utilizes to produce Vitamin A which is an excellent source to improve eyesight.

– Written by Apoorva Girdhar