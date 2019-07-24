Bored of your regular food? Why not whip up these delicious French recipes by Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre?
Paris-Brest
For choux paste
Water 500ml
Butter 200gms
Flour 300gms
Eggs 8 nos
Vanilla essence 10ml
Salt 5gms
Sugar 10gms
Pastry cream
Milk 975ml
Sugar 225gms
Corn flour 70gms
Eggs 4nos
Vanilla essence 7ml
Butter (unsalted) 85gms
Salt 2gms
Method
For choux paste
Boil water, butter along with sugar and salt.
Add flour and cook for some time and take off from the range.
Add eggs one by one along with the vanilla essence in the above flour mixture and mix properly.
Put the mixture in the plain nozzle piping bag and pipe into crown shape on the baking tray. Sprinkle some almond flake on the shaped choux paste.
Preheat the oven to 220*c and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
When cooking is complete, remove from the oven and leave to cool.
For pastry cream
Boil milk along with sugar and mix in cornflour, eggs, vanilla essence and salt and continue stirring with a whisk.
When the mixture gets thick, remove from the range and add butter, cool it.
When the pastry cream is cooled add whipped cream and hazelnut paste on that.
Assemble
Using a serrated knife, cut the Paris-Brest in half crosswise.
Pipe the mixer on the lower part of Paris-Brest. On top of the cream, place the upper part of Paris-breast.
Garnish with roasted hazelnut on Paris Brest. Drizzle icing sugar over the Paris-Brest cake.
Nicoise Salad (Photo credit: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre)
Nicoise Salad
Ingredients
Potato 450 grm
Carrot 150 grm
Baby green beans 150 grm
Tomatoes 200 grm
Lettuce leaves 150 grm
Boiled Egg 04 grm
Tuna Fillet 450 grm
Red onion 125 grm
Kosher Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper to taste
Chopped thyme 01 tsp
Black olive 10 no
For dressing
Olive oil 7 tbsp.
Red wine vinegar 3 tbsp.
Dijon Mustard 1 tbsp.
Garric Clove 2 nos.
Method
For Dressing
To make the dressing whisk together red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper
For Salad
Marinate tuna steak in a little olive oil for some time. Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat, cook the steak 2 to 3 minutes on each side until cooked through.
Cook the potatoes, beans and carrot till firm to bite.
Assemble
Lay the lettuce leaves on a salad plate and arrange potato, carrot, beans, tuna, tomato and onion.
Drizzle the dressing, then finish by adding boiled egg quarters, olives and fresh thyme. Garnish with edible flowers.