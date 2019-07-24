Bored of your regular food? Why not whip up these delicious French recipes by Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre?

Paris-Brest

For choux paste

Water 500ml

Butter 200gms

Flour 300gms

Eggs 8 nos

Vanilla essence 10ml

Salt 5gms

Sugar 10gms

Pastry cream

Milk 975ml

Sugar 225gms

Corn flour 70gms

Eggs 4nos

Vanilla essence 7ml

Butter (unsalted) 85gms

Salt 2gms

Method

For choux paste

Boil water, butter along with sugar and salt.

Add flour and cook for some time and take off from the range.

Add eggs one by one along with the vanilla essence in the above flour mixture and mix properly.

Put the mixture in the plain nozzle piping bag and pipe into crown shape on the baking tray. Sprinkle some almond flake on the shaped choux paste.

Preheat the oven to 220*c and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

When cooking is complete, remove from the oven and leave to cool.

For pastry cream

Boil milk along with sugar and mix in cornflour, eggs, vanilla essence and salt and continue stirring with a whisk.

When the mixture gets thick, remove from the range and add butter, cool it.

When the pastry cream is cooled add whipped cream and hazelnut paste on that.

Assemble

Using a serrated knife, cut the Paris-Brest in half crosswise.

Pipe the mixer on the lower part of Paris-Brest. On top of the cream, place the upper part of Paris-breast.

Garnish with roasted hazelnut on Paris Brest. Drizzle icing sugar over the Paris-Brest cake.

Nicoise Salad

Ingredients

Potato 450 grm

Carrot 150 grm

Baby green beans 150 grm

Tomatoes 200 grm

Lettuce leaves 150 grm

Boiled Egg 04 grm

Tuna Fillet 450 grm

Red onion 125 grm

Kosher Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

Chopped thyme 01 tsp

Black olive 10 no

For dressing

Olive oil 7 tbsp.

Red wine vinegar 3 tbsp.

Dijon Mustard 1 tbsp.

Garric Clove 2 nos.

Method

For Dressing

To make the dressing whisk together red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper

For Salad

Marinate tuna steak in a little olive oil for some time. Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat, cook the steak 2 to 3 minutes on each side until cooked through.

Cook the potatoes, beans and carrot till firm to bite.

Assemble

Lay the lettuce leaves on a salad plate and arrange potato, carrot, beans, tuna, tomato and onion.

Drizzle the dressing, then finish by adding boiled egg quarters, olives and fresh thyme. Garnish with edible flowers.