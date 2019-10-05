Mental health is an umbrella term for psychological, emotional, and social well-being. Your mental health determines how you think, feel, and react. Certain unwanted situations and medical conditions in life including trauma, changes in brain chemistry, family history of mental health issues, etc. can potentially affect your mental health and cause serious issues. If you are suffering from mental health issues, you will experience symptoms like excessive sleep, low energy, smoking, drinking, severe mood swings, illusion, etc. Mental health issues can potentially lead to family conflicts, poverty, unhappiness, self-harm, and even suicide. According to WHO data, one person dies every 40 seconds.

According to a recent study conducted by the scientists of the American Academy of Neurology, the sudden financial hit can cause compromised brain health, especially in adults. The researchers suggest that single or multiple dips in income can lead to poor cognitive skills and memory.

Dip in income affects brain health: Experts

For the study, the researchers enrolled in 3,200 subjects. All of them were between the age of 23 and 35. The research started in the year 1990 and ended in 2010. During the initial phase of the study, the participants presented their annual income to the study team. Also, they went through the memory and thinking tests. These tests were also conducted at the end of the research. According to the results, “Participants who were affected by multiple drops in income were performing around three percent worse than other participants in the study.”

How to deal with mental health issues?

To deal with any situation or condition, firstly you need to accept that you are suffering from something. Then, if you experience some unusual symptoms, seek counseling. Spend time with family. Also, indulge in regular exercise. This can keep the levels of different hormones in the blood, under control. This is significant as even a slight disturbance in their level can cause mental issues. Eta foods like green vegetables, wholegrain, yogurt, berries, etc. as they are associated with better mental health. Moreover, you can consider indulging in yoga. The breathing techniques and postures involved in yoga can make you calm and treat the depression or anxiety you are going through.