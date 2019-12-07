Hair fall is quite a prevalent problem these days. Anybody can experience hair fall irrespective of his/her age. Hair fall can appear in different ways based on its cause. From family history to hormonal changes, stress, and certain lifestyle choices, an array of factors can lead to hair fall. With falling hair, people also lose confidence and self-esteem. That is why hair loss is a cause of concern. To get rid of the problem, you can go for medicines or various types of home remedies. Also, keeping certain things in mind and accepting some lifestyle changes can help you say goodbye to hair fall. Read on to know about them.

Stay healthy

The way your body needs nutrition to keep functioning, your hair also requires vitamins and minerals to stay strong. So, you should be cautious while choosing food to eat. Go for fresh fruits vegetables, and eggs. Also, drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Make sure the food you eat are rich in fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, stay active by indulging yourself in exercise daily. This much effort is enough to stop hair fall and prevent it from coming back.

Do not blow-dry hair excessively

Blos drying hair can make them weak. Excessive heat can lead to breakage of hair and damage to your hair follicles too. Also, it can over dry your scalp and can invite dandruff, which is a common problem behind hair fall. So, if you wish to use hair tools, use them once in a while to reduce the risk of losing hair.

Wash your hair the right way

The right way to wash your hair is to take a few drops of shampoo on your palm and apply it on your scalp using your fingertips. Then, massage the scalp for a few seconds and then wash hair with cold water. Massaging can potentially boost blood flow in the hair follicles and prevent hair fall. Also, using shampoo the right way can help you get rid of all the dust completely.