One of the 24 essential micronutrients, vitamin D is associated with a myriad of health benefits. This fat-soluble vitamin is produced by your body when it is exposed to an adequate amount of sunlight. The Sun is the major source of vitamin D and its energy converts a chemical in your body into vitamin D3, which is then transformed into active vitamin D after the chemical reaches your kidneys and liver.

From boosting your immunity to stimulating cell growth, and helping in hair growth, vitamin D does it all for you. This nutrient is required by your body to absorb calcium in the gut and maintain the concentration of phosphate and calcium, which are significant for better bone health.

According to a research published in the journal Age and aging, around 1 billion people around the globe are currently suffering from vitamin D deficiency. This condition can prevent your body from functioning optimally. Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining cardiovascular health, diabetes, and managing multiple sclerosis. This nutrient is present in certain food including fatty fishes like salmon, tuna, cheese, egg yolk, soy milk, etc.

There are a few signs that can give you signals if you are deficient in this important vitamin. Read on to know about them.

Frequently falling ill

As vitamin D helps in keeping your immune system strong, its inadequate level in the body can make it weak and hence you become susceptible to the onset of different diseases and conditions. According to a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, vitamin D directly interacts with the cells fighting against various infections. This means that if you are constantly falling ill, vitamin D deficiency may need to be blamed.

Bone and back pain

As explained earlier, vitamin D plays an important and direct role in maintaining bone health. Its inadequate level in the body can take a toll on the same. Its deficiency leads to improper absorption of calcium. According to a study published in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases, individuals with vitamin D deficiency are approximately twice at risk of experiencing bone pain than those with normal vitamin D levels in the blood.

Hair loss

Vitamin D helps in developing new hair follicles. This means, its deficiency can either slow down or stop this process and gradually you may notice hair loss and baldness. Additionally, low levels of vitamin D are associated with alopecia areata, says a study published in the Israel Medical Association Journal.