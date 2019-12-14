Yoga is an old technique that has the ability to make you fit and fine. It includes the use of correct posture, breathing, and meditation. Yoga is beneficial in preventing and treating various diseases and conditions including high blood pressure, stress, anxiety, cardiovascular problems, etc. Among innumerable health benefits that yoga poses provide, improving sexual performance is the one. According to a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, practicing certain yoga poses on a daily basis can increase your libido, improve arousal, and orgasm.

Different poses and the breathing techniques involved in yoga actually increase your stamina, agility and calm you down. These are the factors essential for a good sex life. Additionally, to feel the orgasm, your body requires a better flow of blood in the genitals and yoga helps in this regard. For better sexual response, it is essential that your parasympathetic nerves work optimally and hitting a mat every morning and perform certain yoga asanas help you achieve that. Yoga also helps in regulating attention, getting timely arousal, and inducing relaxation.

Below, we tell you about some of the effective yoga poses that can improve your sexual life.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

To begin with, lie on the ground on your back.

Bend your knees keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Hold your legs on the floor and lift your pelvic region off the ground.

Make sure your shoulders and head are on the floor.

Hold this posture for 5 seconds.

Baddha Koṇasana

Firstly, sit straight on a yoga mat.

Bend your knees and keep your soles together.

Hold your toes with both hands.

Look at the front, keep your body straight and let your knees drop towards the floor.

Inhale and lengthen your torso.

Now, exhale and hinge forward.

Remain in this position for 10 breaths.

Kapotasana