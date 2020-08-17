Hair loss is annoyingly unpleasant. It does not only affect your outer appearance but your confidence and self-esteem too. Thinning of hair especially at the temple can be stressing as it is prominently visible to all. This pattern of hair loss may be a result of hormonal changes in your body, stress, smoking, or vitamin D deficiency. Knowing the cause behind your hair loss can help you opt for the effective treatment option. Also Read - Hair Loss Treatment: 3 Permanent Ways to Get Rid of Constant Hair Fall

If you are losing around 100 hair strands daily, it is normal. But, if you find multiple strands falling everywhere from your bed to the washroom, your brush and your house, the situation is concerning and is a sign of gradual hair loss that may extend to your temples. It is called female pattern baldness that makes your hair less dense. Also Read - Here is How Eggs Prevent Hair Loss And Stimulate New Hair Growth

In some people, temple hair loss is a genetic condition. In others, factors like overuse of hair extensions, thyroid condition, and tight hairstyles can cause temple hair loss. If you are experiencing this problem, here are certain natural remedies that you can opt for getting rid of temple baldness. Also Read - Experiencing Hair Loss? It May be a Symptom of Vitamin D Deficiency

Olive Oil

Massaging your hair using olive oil can increase the thickness of your tresses. Olive oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and nourishes your hair follicles. This is how it makes your hair stronger from within and prevents hair loss. Also, olive oil contains oleuropein that has been found to induce hair growth.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is one of the most effective options to treat hair loss. It has strong anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties that keep the scalp irritation at bay. Also, it helps you remove dandruff, which is one of the major causes of hair fall.

Onion Juice

Applying onion juice on your scalp can help in ways you cannot even imagine. It is a good source of sulfur, which is known to nourish the hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. According to a study published in The Journal of Dermatology, onion juice can induce hair growth.