Are you losing too much hair? Try to find out its cause to stop the shedding of your beautiful tresses. Reasons can vary from person to person. Hair fall can happen because of lack of nutrition, stress, hereditary factors, hormonal changes, scalp infection, or due to some other medical condition. Sometimes, the use of styling tools also leads to hair fall. To tackle this problem, apart from making some positive changes in the lifestyle, you can try some home remedies that have no side-effect. Read further to know about them.

Hot Oil Treatment

Warm oil is easy to penetrate deep into the scalp and boost blood flow in the area. You can take 2 tablespoons of any carrier oil like coconut oil and heat it for a few seconds. Now dip your fingers into the oil and massage your scalp with it for at least 15 minutes. Apply the remaining oil on the hair from root to the tip. Cover your head using a hot towel and leave the oil in your scalp for around an hour. Then, rinse off using your regular shampoo. Repeat this thrice a week.

Hair Mask

There is a variety of hair mask available in the market. But, they are expensive and may cause side-effects. So, it is always safe to prepare a hair mask at home using kitchen ingredients. Using a natural and homemade hair mask can nourish your tresses, strengthen it and treat hair loss.

Green Tea And Egg Hair Treatment

Being rich in epigallocatechin-3-gallate, green tea can stimulate hair growth. On the other hand, eggs are rich in protein and can provide essential nutrients to your hair. All you need to do is to take a bowl and add 1 egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of green tea in it. Mix them well and prepare a creamy consistency. Put the paste on your scalp and hair and then cover your head using a shower cap. Leave it for 30 minutes and then rinse off using a mild shampoo. Repeat this thrice a week.