One of the most common problems in women, vaginal dryness usually affects post-menopause. Your chance of experiencing vaginal dryness increases with age. But that doesn’t mean that it affects only older women. Younger women face this problem too. Generally, the vaginal wall contains a fluid whole level is maintained by the estrogen hormone. This helps in lubrication during sexual activity. However, when the level of estrogen decreases in a woman, she faces dryness in the vagina, which is accompanied by symptom slike irritation, soreness, bleeding after sex, pain during the act, and urinary infection.

Menopause is not the only reason behind vaginal dryness. There are several other factors too. Knowing about them is important as the treatment of vaginal dryness depends on its cause.

Breastfeeding

When a woman breastfeeds, the level of two hormones namely oxytocin, and prolactin increase. These two hormones are responsible for blocking ovulation and reducing the secretion of estrogen hormone. If this is the reason behind your problem, you need to wait till you stop breastfeeding. After that, the level of estrogen become normal itself.

Stress

Stress is known to be responsible for various physical and mental problems. It affects the hormonal balance in the body and causes a drop in estrogen level. Also, it makes the body muscles rigid, which leads to poor blood flow vaginal dryness.

Pregnancy

During pregnancy, your body goes through changes in levels of different hormones. And one of these hormones is estrogen. Its deficiency in the body leads to vaginal dryness, which gets treated itself after the delivery of the baby. The lubrication also goes back to the normal post that.

Medicines

There are various drugs like antihistamines, that make your vaginal wall dry. They work by reacting with the fluid in the vagina and reducing the natural lubrication. If you are consuming these medicines for a longer duration, your vaginal bacterial balance will be affected.