Pigmentation refers to colouring. Skin pigmentation is a prevalent problem amongst both males & females wherein the skin becomes darker often in patches leading to an uneven skin tone. The main cause behind skin pigmentation or dark patches is the overproduction of a brown pigment called melanin. It is the pigment responsible for the colour of your skin and is made by special cells called melanocyte in the skin. When these cells become damaged or unhealthy, an imbalance in the production of melanin occurs. In case these cells start producing too much melanin, you experience dark patches. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

Conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, contact dermatitis, acne, ringworm, tinea versicolor, candidiasis, medical conditions, and hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to the occurrence of skin pigmentation or dark patches. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

Certain external factors and medication can also cause dark patches or skin pigmentation. For example, too much exposure to UV rays triggers the overproduction of melanin. However, the damage caused by UV rays is not visible immediately, but gradually. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Easy DIY Face Pack For Getting a Smooth And Glowing Skin

Hyperpigmentation is generally harmless but can sometimes be caused by an underlying medical condition. Therefore, it is advised to consult a qualified dermatologist if someone is facing skin pigmentation problems.

There are several types of skin pigmentation such as age spots or solar lentiginosis (liver spots), melasma or chloasma, freckles (ephelides), and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

To help you reduce the appearance of dark patches on your skin, Dr. Nivedita Dadu, a renowned Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dr. Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic has shared some of the most effective tips and home remedies that you can follow. Read further to know about them.

Apply sunscreen every day at least 15-20 minutes before heading out in the sun as it needs some time to get absorbed in the skin. Reapply sunscreen after every 4 hours or use physical sunscreen as it protects for a long duration. This is the most important step towards preventing and treating skin pigmentation.

Apple cider vinegar contains polyphenolic compounds that are beneficial in managing pigmentation. One can apply it daily.

Take oral supplements like Vitamin C or glutathione. These can boost the skin’s resilience to the UV rays of the sun.

Potatoes are known for their anti-pigmentation properties. They can work quite well on pigmented areas and blemishes. All you need to do is to cut a potato into half and dip the sliced part into water. Rub the potato slice on the affected areas in a circular motion for about 10 minutes. Wash off the face with lukewarm water. Repeat this procedure twice or thrice in a week to get rid of dark patches.

Choose products containing alpha hydroxy acid as it is good for reducing pigmentation.

Apply black tea water on the skin. Soak a cotton ball in black tea water and apply it on the pigmented skin at least twice a day.

Dried skin of red onions is effective in reducing skin pigmentation and dark patches. So, look for products that contain extract of red onion and apply them on your skin.

Coconut oil helps you get rid of the dead skin cells and also protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it on the affected area well so that it penetrates deep down the skin’s layers. Leave the oil on the skin for about 20-25 minutes so that it gets absorbed. Then, wash your skin. Repeat this method thrice in a week.

Sandalwood is great for the skin as it helps to lighten pigmentation spots. Mix sandalwood and rose water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the face and leave for about 15-20 minutes. When it dries rinse it with lukewarm water.

If the pigmentation or the dark patches are not going away despite using the home remedies, then one should consult a dermatologist to get it clinically checked and treated.