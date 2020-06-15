Sushant Singh Rajput, who is Bollywood’s one of the most talented actors committed suicide on June 14. The news of his untimely demise left everyone shocked and in pain. The actor hanged himself from the ceiling fan and took his life. Reports are saying, he was battling depression, a mental disorder that affects around 264 million people worldwide annually, says the WHO. For those who do not know much about this condition, depression is a serious psychological condition that is one of the major causes of suicidal thoughts and deaths globally. Also Read - Trigger Warning: Suicide | Yes, You CAN SUFFER FROM DEPRESSION Just Like Broken Leg in Middle of Successful Career!

This mood disorder is also known as a silent killer and is characterised by constant feelings of sadness, anger, irritability, and anxiety. Some other common signs of depression are restlessness, loss of interest in things you sued to enjoy earlier, inability to concentrate, difficulty completing tasks, excessive sleepiness or insomnia, taking slowly than normal, a change in appetite etc.

People suffering from depression usually shut themselves up and create a barrier. They stop talking to others and do not express themselves. This is what leads to a feeling of isolation and onset of suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Sharmila Banwat, Clinical Psychologist and Occupational Therapist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital says, “Suicide occurs in roughly 50 per cent of cases with major depression. In people with untreated depression or anxiety, the lifetime suicide risk may go up to 70 per cent. How fast or slow the depression patient may get suicidal varies over days to months and depends upon an individual’s biopsychosocioeducational background, severity and type of diagnosis, personal resources and support system.”

“At the time of evaluation of patients, suicide risk assessment is done and the treatment is planned to prevent crisis. The family members are confidentially communicated about the same. In case patient is not hospitalised, the guardians are told to be vigilant and monitor any change in behaviour. Irregularity of medicine intake, self-medication or abuse of prescribed medicines & regular follow up with the psychotherapist/counsellor needs to be regularly monitored. Failure to do so increases the risk of suicide”, Dr. Banwat further explained.

Overall, regular monitoring of people with high risk for suicide is needed. One cannot take chance or be casual about any recommended time frame post the diagnosis.