Your wedding day is one of the most precious times of your life. And, while you brace yourself to get the picture-perfect look, complement your couture and accessories with a hairstyle that is spot-on and trendy.

Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager, Streax Professional sheds light on how you can make a statement with loose curls to classic updos. Explore different styles and then select the one that works up like magic to complete your look. Amazing hairstylists at Streax Professional bring you the ultimate hair care tips to help brides-to-be select the right hairstyle to flaunt luscious locks on their big day. So, without further ado, here's the inspiration you need!

Good hair care regime:

Shampoo and condition your hair at least thrice a week. While you do this, get hair spas once a week at a professional salon to nourish your hair for a healthy texture.

Haircut & Colour:

Do not go for a very short haircut. Else it will make your hair difficult to style on the wedding day.

One of the most frequent questions asked from brides-to-be is how close to the wedding date should they colour their hair. We recommend getting a colour done before 4 to 6 weeks to get settled and to make sure this is the final hair colour you eventually wanted for your wedding. Do not go for a drastic change in hair colour. Instead, go for a settled colour.

Reference picture:

Let your hairstylist see a reference picture of your dress to ensure that the hairstyle recommended complements it.

Hairstyle:

Book your appointment with your hairstylist 2-3 weeks before your wedding date. It would allow you time to try out different hairstyles before selecting.

Hair accessories:

Do not forget to bring your hair accessories for your stylist to try during your hairdo trials.

Trial run:

During the trial run, be open to ideas and be candid with your feedback on the look given. After the trial, go home and try your dress to see how it looks.

Hair extensions:

If your selected hairstyle requires longer and thicker hair than what you currently have, hair extensions are a great option.

Follow the tricks and tips and dazzle your way to the wedding aisle.