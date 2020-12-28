Since the last few days, we are hearing a lot about dry runs of the coronavirus vaccine. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier announced that India will hold the dry run for the most anticipated mass immunization program for two days in 4 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, and Punjab on December 28 and 29. This means that starting today, the country will begin the dummy vaccination exercise. MoHFW has also developed and shared detailed training modules and checklist for the right

What is a Dry Run And Why is it Important to Conduct?

Just like army drills, a dry run is a dummy process that will help the government assess how ready we are for the COVID-19 immunization at the national level. It will also highlight any shortcomings in the mechanism laid out for the coronavirus vaccine drive so that we can address them before time and avoid any difficulty or problems during the actual immunization process.

It will test the planned operations including entry of necessary data in Co-WIN, which is an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine, deployment of team members, and testing recipient. It also includes mock drills of session sites, testing of beneficiaries, checking cold storage, transportation arrangements handling crowd at the immunization site, and ensuring physical distancing.

Dry Run Procedure

As per the detailed checklist provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 100 beneficiaries will be given dummy vaccines at different locations in two districts each of the four states mentioned above. Beneficiaries will be preidentified and an SMS will be sent to them in advance with the name of the vaccinator and the time of the immunization. Post the vaccination, they will be administered for the next 30 minutes to address any adverse event, if there would be any. After that, a report will be prepared for the State Task Force (STF) to review, give feedback, and submit to the MoHFW.