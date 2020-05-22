“Physical attractions are common, but a real mental connection is rare. if you find it, hold onto it.” This is a common saying which is actually true. Love and attraction are two terms that are quite confusing. People often misunderstand their attraction for someone as love and vice-versa. Both love and attractions are related to each other yet different in many ways. Also Read - Reasons Why You Should Not Disclose Your Relationship Status on Social Media?

Attraction or infatuation is short-lived however, love is long-lasting. Liking someone is a human nature and you cannot resist that feeling. But is that love? You need to figure that out correctly to avoid paying a huge price. It common to see committed and married people acting upon their mere attractions with someone else. And, the infatuation soon disappears. This is what can put you in guilt and affect your relationship with your partner in case you are already with someone. Here we help you understanding the actual difference between love and attraction to avoid the confusion.

If you are attracted to someone, you won't be able to stop thinking about that person. Attraction can in fact turn into obsession sometimes. And that can make you behave crazy. However, things like this do not happen when you are in love. It is a selfless feeling that doesn't consume you like attraction.

Attraction has a hidden motive unlike love. And, once that motive or desire is fulfilled, you lose interest in that person. The desire may be out of a need to have physical intimacy. You may also be attracted to someone’s intellect. However, love is unconditional and is not followed by any personal need.

Attraction can make you go crazy about someone only till it persists. Once it is over, you won’t even miss that person. However, when you are in love with someone, you miss him/her even after years of break-up or separation.