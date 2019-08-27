If you are looking for innovative ways to have delicious prawns, you have got to try these exotic recipes by Chef Ashis Rout, Executive Chef, Swissotel Kolkata.

Jimbaran Style Prawn

INGREDIENTS

1. Prawn with shell – 300 gm

2. Sweet soya – 5 ml

3. Refined oil – 15 ml

4. Honey – 20 ml

5. Raw mango – 15 gm

6. Curry powder – 8 gm

7. Lemongrass – 15 gm

8. Lime leaf – 1 pc

9. Oyster sauce – 10 ml

10. Jalapeno – 1 pc

11. Lime – 1 pc

12. Coriander root – 15 gm

13. Broth powder – 3 gm

14. Red pepper – 10 gm

15. Garlic – 5 gm

16. Fresh red chilli – 1 pc

METHOD

1. Cut the prawn with shell in two halves and marinate it in a mixture of curry powder, oil, oyster, lime juice, broth, chopped lemongrass, lime leaf, chopped garlic, coriander root.

2. Make salsa with jalapeno, red pepper, raw & ripe mango sliced in small pieces. Add honey in it.

3. Heat the oil for 3 mins in a pan and grill the marinated prawn in it.

4. Place the grilled prawns on a platter, place the salsa on prawns and serve it hot.

Laksa Soup

INGREDIENTS

1. With shell prawn – 60 gm

2. Water – 200 ml

3. Chicken julienne – 30 gm

4. Laksa paste – 25 gm

5. Coconut milk powder – 60 gm

6. Broth powder – 3 gm

7. Peanut crust – 10 gm

8. Fresh red chilli – 1 pc

9. Spring onion – 15 gm

10. Curry powder – 3 gm

11. Chilli oil – 3 ml

12. Oyster sauce – 15 ml

13. Prawn without the shell – 1 pc

14. Fried onion slice – 15 gm

15. Pahad Thai noodles – 40 gm

16. Fried chopped garlic – 10 gm

17. Lemon – 1 pc

18. Boiled egg – half

METHOD

1. Boil water and add coconut milk to it. Stir the mixture well.

Add laksa paste, curry powder, oyster sauce broth powder and cook for 10 min to make the proper texture.

2. Boil prawn, julienne chicken, egg, noodles and processed other ingredients.

3. Arrange the ingredients in a soup bowl and pour soup in it.

4. Garnish it with coriander sprinkle and served hot.