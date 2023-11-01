Home

Eye Health: 5 Superfoods to Improve Your Vision And Maintain Rich Blood Flow

Nutrients found in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, almonds, carrots, and many other foods may be good for eye health.

Eye Health: Keeping up a healthy, well-balanced diet is essential for maintaining the health of your eyes and may lower your chance of acquiring eye disorders. Even while ageing may cause our eyesight to deteriorate gradually, a variety of lifestyle choices can also have an impact on our eyesight. There are many things we can all do to enhance our vision, from eating the correct foods to reducing the amount of time we spend in front of devices.

What’s on your plate is the first step toward good eye health. Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, lutein, and vitamins C and E are among the nutrients that may help prevent age-related visual issues including cataracts and macular degeneration. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants, a group of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients can help prevent serious eye diseases. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares five foods to improve eyesight and maintain rich blood in your eyes.

5 Superfoods For Your Eye Health

CARROT: Carrots are well-known to be good for eye health. Carrots have vitamin A and also beta-carotene. Vitamin A and beta carotene help the surface of the eye and can also help prevent eye infections and other serious eye conditions. Carrots are easy to eat on the go. ALMONDS: Be it almonds, pistachios, or walnuts, richness in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E makes them highly beneficial for your eye health. SPINACH: Spinach, along with other dark leafy greens like collard greens and kale, contains two of the most essential antioxidants for eye health, i.e. zeaxanthin and lutein. The macula, the part of the eye helpful in shielding the eye from damaging light, stores these antioxidants. Lutein plays a special role in the filtration of blue light (glare from the screens of electronic devices like mobiles and computer screens). These antioxidants also play a significant role in maintaining rich blood flow to your eyes. AMLA: Amla helps to improve and preserve eyesight. It is rich in Vitamin C; thus, helps you attain a better vision. This Vitamin-rich berry also strengthens the eye muscles. Another major benefit of Amla is that it prevents cataracts. Amla powerfully inhibits the free radicals, which are one of the sources of cataracts. SWEET POTATO: Sweet potatoes are full of Beta-carotene, which is a carotenoid and antioxidant that promotes night vision and overall good eyesight. Sweet potatoes are also loaded with vitamins C and E. Diets that are rich in these vitamins can help prevent or delay the development of cataracts and macular degeneration.

To keep your eyes healthy, it’s critical that you take frequent care of them. It’s not enough to only eat meals high in nutrients for healthy eyes. Aside from these measures, you may also prevent smoking, maintain a healthy body weight, control your blood sugar, and see an eye doctor every two years.

