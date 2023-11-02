Home

Eye Health: How to Reduce Strain While Working From Home? Expert Speaks

There are a few steps you can take to give your eyes a rest and lessen the harmful effects of the screen if you are compelled to spend eight hours a day in front of a computer.

Eye Health: Working from home is becoming routine for a lot of folks these days. Our current screen time can be significantly impacted by being away from our place of employment, whether it be an office, social networking site, or school. With digital gadgets becoming an indispensable part of our lives, our lives have seen a profound upheaval.

Understanding the Impact of Digital Screens on Your Eyes

Screens take up a significant portion of our day due to work and leisure activities. Many of us spend a lot of time staring at screens since most of our jobs require us to spend hours in front of a computer, and we spend the majority of our leisure time going through social media on our phones, watching television, and reading articles on tablets.

Dr Priyanka Singh, a renowned Ophthalmologist, (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Director and Consultant Ophthalmologist, at Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi says, “The eye conditions that result from excessive screen time, notably Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) or Digital Eye Strain (DES). These conditions primarily affect adults with extended work hours and children who spend more leisure time on screens.”

How Screen Time Affects Your Eyes?

Strained Ciliary Muscles: Continuous screen use forces the ciliary muscles in your eyes to work tirelessly to maintain a clear near vision. Prolonged near work leads to muscle fatigue, eye strain, and focusing difficulties.

Dryness & Radiation: Extended screen exposure can cause dry eyes and damage to the ocular surface due to radiation. Poor lighting, improper posture, and pre-existing refractive errors worsen the condition.

Recognizing Symptoms of Digital Eye Strain (DES)

Eye Fatigue & Pain

Blurry Vision

Headaches and Neck Pain

Itching and eyelid swelling

Inability to open eyes in sunlight

How Long Screen Time Can Have Serious Consequences?

Instability and Changes in Glasses Prescription

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Sleep Deprivation

Impaired Brain Development in Children

Reduced Social Activities

How to Manage Your Screen Time?

Screen Placement: Ensure screens are slightly below eye level for comfortable viewing. Screen Size: Opt for larger screens, positioned farther away to reduce eye strain. Desktop computers are recommended for children over tablets or smartphones. Adjust Lighting and Brightness: Match screen brightness with your surroundings to avoid eye strain. The 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, looking at an object 20 feet away to reduce eye strain. Ergonomic Sitting Posture: Use a chair and table suitable for screen work. Promote Outdoor Activities: Encourage children to engage in outdoor activities. Limit Screen Time: Keep screen time to a minimum, ideally not more than 2 hours. Regular Eye Examinations: Routine checkups can detect refractive errors that may exacerbate digital eye strain. Omega-3 Rich Diet: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids to support eye health.

