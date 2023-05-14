Home

Eye Health: What to Eat For Good Eyesight? Expert Reveals

Eye Health: Diet is very important when it comes to keeping excellent eye health. For our eyes to work effectively, fend against ageing-related disorders, and avoid vision loss, they require healthy incorporation of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “While most of these conditions need medical assistance, a healthy diet could improve the rate of recovery. Like all other parts of the body, the eyes need to be nourished properly.” The health expert further shares the right nutrition for healthy eyes.” Your eye health may be improved and your vision can remain clear with the aid of a variety of superfoods in your diet.

It is preferable to have a range of proteins, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables in a balanced diet. Try to incorporate a rainbow’s worth of foods into your diet throughout the day. Limiting your intake of bad foods that are processed, heavy in sugar, or saturated in fats is advised.

5 FOODS FOR HEALTHY EYES

Vitamin A (Natural Sources): Coriander juice (blend 1/2 bunch in one glass of water, add salt and lime to taste, strain and drink), carrot juice, methi, spinach, sarso ka sag, egg yolks, mutton liver, most red and yellow fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes, mangoes, papaya, pumpkin, cheese, peaches, cherries, milk, cream, lettuce leaves, and watermelon etc are a good source of vitamin A. Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2, Natural Sources): Brewer’s yeast, almonds, alfalfa sprouts, wheat germ, soya bean, paneer, sesame seeds, pulses, spinach and broccoli. Calcium (Natural Sources): Sesame seeds, seaweed, cheese, milk, curd, brewer’s yeast, kabuli channa, rajma, soya beans, almonds, wheat germ, eggs, walnuts, most cereals like jowar, bajri, naachini, oats, blackstrap molasses (a product obtained in the final stage of refining sugar from sugar cane). Vitamin E (Natural Sources): Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, wheat germ, cashew nuts, leafy vegetables like spinach, asparagus, whole wheat, seasame seeds. Omega 3: The omega-3 fats contained in cod liver oil can prove very beneficial for improving eyesight.

