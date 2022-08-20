Eyebrow Dandruff: White flakes on hair scalp is normal. Mostly it happens during monsoons and winters. Dandruff is the most common thing, it can happen to children, adolescents and adults. But did you know that you can get dandruff on your eyebrows too?. Yes you have heard that right. While, dandruff on your eyebrows can affect anyone. But babies are more likely to have this problem. So lets dig deeper to understand what are the root causes of eyebrow dandruff are.

Causes of Eyebrow Dandruff

Dry Skin: If you get dandruff on your eyebrows, the first thing you would notice is the condition of your skin. Yes you have heard that right, dry skin is one of the primary reasons to the eyebrow dandruff.

Psoriasis: It is one skin condition that affects knees, elbows and scalp. It happens due to problems in immune system that signals the body to shed skin and can cause flaking on eyebrows. This disease has no cure. Although if you find any of such symptoms, ask your doctor immediately.

Eczema: This is chronic skin condition identified by redness and itchiness on the skin. This disease is usually found around flexors of arms and legs. It can also pop around eyebrows causing white flakes aka dandruff.

Seborrheic dermatitis: This is a typical skin disorder which impacts most parts of your body. Especially, oily body regions such as nose, eyebrows, cheeks, eyelids can be affected by Seborrheic dermatitis. You can see red skin, spots and dandruff around such areas.

Symptoms of Eyebrow Dandruff

Scaly Eyebrows

Red Patches/ Rashes on Skin

Oily Skin around eyebrows

Itchiness and white flakes around eyebrows

Hyperpigmentation

Prevention of Eyebrow Dandruff

The great news is that you can fight against eyebrow dandruff. How? Just take these crucial steps.