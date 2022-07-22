Everyone desires flawless, glowing, and brighter skin. Everyone wants to look beautiful, whether it’s a family party or a night out with friends, or some any other occasion. So, they bleach their skin to get rid of dark spots, dead cells, skin tan, sun damage, dark patches, and skin pigmentation for lighter, even, smooth, and fair looking skin. However the main reason behind bleaching the face is too hide black hair on their face that women or young girls usually struggle with . While bleaching can certainly lighten your facial hair, there are some things you should know before you bleach your skin. Remember these points whether you get it done at a salon or do it yourself at home.

Do’s And Don’ts Before Applying Bleach on Your Face

Do’s

Wash your face first: Instead of washing your face after bleaching it, always wash it first. Washing your face after bleaching may reduce the effectiveness of the treatment. Use no face wash or soap on your skin for 6-8 hours after bleaching.

Don’ts

Avoid going out in sun: Avoid sun exposure after you bleached your face for an hour at least. Even if you do, make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen before going outside. Also, avoid using any other skin products after bleaching your skin.

Before applying any bleach cream on your face, always consider your dermatologist or any other well expert. Check your skin type before applying any bleach cream: As per your skin, you must be aware which bleach cream will suit you and which not. Avoid bleaching your face if your skin is dry, sensitive and pigmented as per dermatologist.

How Frequently Should You Use Facial Bleach?

Allow enough time to apply bleach on your face. Don’t keep applying it frequently. Before applying understand your skin type and its requirements before selecting a bleach. Avoid using bleach on a regular basis. While using facial bleach, keep an eye out for any side effects.