The stunning grey sky, spell of rain and the lush greenery that arrives with monsoon season is a treat for each one of us. But just when the heart and mind are captivated with the stunning beauty of this season, the skin has a whole lot of problems to deal with. With high atmospheric humidity, unpredictable weather, dirt, and dust around skin problems like acne, dryness, redness, inflammation, rashes, etc are common during this season.

For utmost care of your skin health, the cleansing ritual is important. And home remedies prove to be the most natural cleansing ritual to restore that healthy glowing skin during summers. Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre suggests a few tricks.

Curd and gram flour cleanser

To exfoliate the dirt and germ off your skin, yoghurt is an excellent ingredient with de-tanning properties. Mix yoghurt with a teaspoon of gram flour drops of lemon juice and fresh turmeric and make it into a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the skin and let it dry. Slowly splash some rosewater and begin scrubbing the skin. This pack removes the dead skin cells, cleanses it and tightens the pores too.

Rejuvenate with pomegranate

Pomegranate is in season and its seeds are loaded with antioxidants and Vitamin C that nourish and rejuvenate dull skin during monsoons. Blend the pomegranate seeds with a cup of oatmeal, a teaspoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of buttermilk to get a smooth paste. Apply this pack, scrub and wash off to remove the dead skin cells and get a renewed feel.

Fuller’s earth and camphor cleanser

Acne and rashes are a big problem during monsoons. To get rid of the pimple problems, mix 2 tsp of fuller’s earth with a pinch of camphor and 2 drops of clove oil together to mix form a paste with rose water. Apply this pack on the face. The freshness of rose water soothes the skin while camphor, clove oil and fuller’s earth treat the pimples.

The freshest of home ingredients make for the best skin cleansing remedy for the monsoon season. Get natural to save your skin and watch your skin glow!