American Music Award 2021: Cardi B never fails to blow our minds with her epic fashion choices. Hosting the one and only American Music Award 2021, Cardi B created a stir on the internet with her uber-cool black gown with a sheer veil. If covering a face is an art, Cardi B is a pro. She wore a gold mask which created left the internet in splits.

Taking it to Instagram, the ace rapper uploaded a couple of her pictures. Her pictures are proof of how little she cares about people and what they think about fashion. Making fashion a medium to express oneself or show uniqueness, Cardi B has aced it.

Check Out Her Instagram Post

Her ensemble is worth everything. She wore a sexy skintight black gown. The gown is off-shoulders with a low-cut sweetheart neckline. The gown accentuated her curves. She covered her face with a sheer netted veil. Her entire face and shoulders were covered in a transparent veil.

She covered her face with a bold gold mask. She wore chandelier earrings that made her stand out from the rest of the crowd. Not just her chandelier earrings and sheer netted veil, her gloves makes her stand out. Her gloves are high till her forearm with gold studded nails.

What do you think of Cardi B’s attire?