Face Oil Benefits You Need to Know This Winter – Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Face Oil Benefits: Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares tips to use oils in winters

Like serums, face oil is the buzzword today. Oil, by itself, does not moisturise the skin, but it helps the skin to hold moisture better. Face oils help people with persistently dry, dehydrated skin, by softening it and preventing loss of moisture. The skin feels and looks soft and smooth after the application of oil. In fact, oils have many properties, including healing properties that help to restore and maintain healthy, flawless skin. This winter, a look at the benefits of face oils shared by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.

Argan oil and jojoba oil are ideal as face oils. Argan oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants and Vitamin E. Therefore, it helps to delay the visible signs of ageing and even rejuvenates the skin. It is easily absorbed by the skin and helps to nourish and moisturise it. A few drops of argan oil can be applied directly and massaged on the face after cleansing. It can also be used as a serum, applying only a few drops. Or, add a few drops of the oil to 100 ml rose water to make a skin tonic. Jojoba oil is very close to the skin’s natural oil in nature.

Jojoba oil, or argan oil are getting more importance as face oils, but that does not mean that oils like sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil are less effective. Sometimes, a combination of oils may be more effective. Face oil can be a combination of pressed and essential oils, or only pressed oil, like sweet almond oil, olive oil, or unscented oils for sensitive skin.

Sweet Basil Oil can be used for oily skin. It helps to build immunity too and also fights acne. It can also be used for normal and dry skin to rejuvenate the skin and brighten it.

Among the Ayurvedic Face Oils is the well known Kumkumadi Tailam or Oil for the skin that contains about 24 herbal extracts. Among the ingredients of the Oil are precious extracts like Saffron, Sandalwood, Himalayan Cherry, Vetiver or Khus, Indian barberry, leaves of the Banyan tree and many more. Sesame seed oil (or til oil) is the base oils.