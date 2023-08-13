Face Serum to Sunscreen: Get Flawless Skin With Akihi’s Skin Care Range

Home

Akihi, a premium skin care brand, has a range of their skin care products, including facial cleansers and sunscreens that should be in your monsoon kit.

To understand how we can layer moisturiser, toner, serum, and facial oil among other products for maximum impact, here Akihi, a luxury skincare brand gave us their products to try their step-to-step guide. Each product is carefully crafted using only the finest quality ingredients. The products are free of harmful chemicals and fragrances, making them gentle and safe for even the most sensitive skin types

Step 1: Aloe Vera And Jojoba Oil Enriched Gel Face Wash

Crafted in a gel-based formulation, the face wash adeptly purifies the skin by effectively lifting away dirt and dust while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance. Its gentle nature ensures a nourishing cleanse, catering to the well-being of the skin. They can be used by people with oily or combination skin types.

Step 2: Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Vera Based Toner

Akihi’s toner serves as a thorough cleansing agent, effectively eliminating dirt and impurities, thus eliminating the barrier that might hinder the interaction between the skin and moisturising products. Additionally, it plays a role in reducing the appearance of enlarged pores. This versatile toner can be applied directly onto the face or gently spread using a dampened cotton pad.

Step 3: Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Powered Facial Serum

Facial serums offer comprehensive nourishment for your skin, as they are swiftly absorbed and deliver enduring benefits. Akihi’s specialised facial serum is designed to enhance the skin’s collagen production, a key factor in maintaining its health and nourishment, resulting in a revitalized and well-cared-for complexion.

Step 4: Face Moisturizer With Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid

Using a daily moisturizer can effectively minimize the chances of encountering skin issues like dryness, acne breakouts, and imperfections. Akihi’s moisturizer has been crafted with meticulously researched scientific formulations, aimed at preserving optimal skin moisture levels, promoting youthfulness, and ensuring a vibrant and nourished complexion.

Step 5: Sunscreen with UVA protection

Protect your skin with Akihi’s revolutionary SPF 50 sunscreen, the ultimate guardian against harmful UV rays. Whether you’re spending a day at the beach, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply going about your daily routine, sunscreen’s long-lasting formula ensures that you stay protected throughout the day, even during intense sun exposure.

Step 6: Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Enriched Lip Balm

Just as moisturiser provides essential care for the skin, lip balms serve a similar purpose for your lips. Akihi’s Lip Balm is specially formulated to hydrate and nourish the lips, ensuring their health and imparting a radiant appearance.

