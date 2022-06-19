Side effects of Face Waxing: Face is likely the most important part of a person’s skin care routine. The skin on our faces reflects all the changes that occur in our bodies and is frequently the first to come into contact with outdoors. Even when dealing with something as irritating as facial hair, it deserves all the love. While, when it come removing hair from face people tend to prefer waxing, but some don’t know the side effects of it. Undergo face waxing is not only unpleasant, but it may also cause skin rashes, allergic reactions, ingrown hair and much more.Also Read - 7 Skincare Hacks to Avoid White Cast After Sunscreen

Many people wants to get rid of their unwanted facial hair on regular basis as part of their grooming routines, based on factors such as hormones, nutrition, and lifestyle. While some people cut their peach fuzz at home, others opt for salon services like facial waxing or threading. According to dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mital Gupta one should avoid waxing their face as it can cause a lot of damage to the skin.

The expert says" "I don't know why would anyone want to do facial waxing because it is not only painful but can also lead to many side effects such as blisters, skin rashes, allergic reactions, ingrown hair, bleeding on the skin and premature ageing," she said on Instagram.

If you wax your face, stop now! It’s the worst! Here are three reasons why:

Waxing rips off a layer of skin every time you do it. That’s not necessarily problematic in and of itself, but if you’re doing it regularly (say, once in 15 days), over time, you can strip away so much that your skin becomes burned and raw.

Your everyday facial products may burn after waxing your face.

If you have dry or sensitive skin, waxing will exasperate those problems because of its abrasive nature.

“If you have fine hair like peach fuzz, you can go for dermaplaning which uses a fine razor blade. You can also go for laser bleaching if you are okay with your hair just being bleached. If you have Hirsutism or extra hair on your face which needs to be removed for a longer time, you can opt for laser hair reduction,” Dr Geetika suggested.