The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has already impacted so many elements of our daily lives but as we take the initial first steps towards coming out of lockdown, we’ll find ourselves adapting to the new normal. The latest of which involves wearing a face mask almost every time you step out. Also Read - New Normal: Kolkata's Traditional Durga Pujas to Restrict Visitors

While caution and care are essential wearing a face mask for too long can result in skin problems like flaring of skin rashes to worsening of acne. Changes in the weather can affect our skin as well, especially as the temperature and humidity rise. Since our skin needs a little breathing space too, it is important to maintain care and select the right skincare products to avoid skin irritation. Also Read - COVID-19 Survivors Returning to Hospitals With Reduced Heart Functions

Dr. Geetika Mittal, a consulting cosmetic physician at Cetaphil India suggests a different approach to your regular routine. Also Read - Experts Suggest Simple Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Fear, Anxiety

– Implement a proper day & nighttime skincare routine

The primary requisite for healthy skin is maintaining a good CTM (cleansing, toning, and moisturising) day & nighttime routine, with products that are curated basis your skin type. And whether you are at home or going out, it is important to moisturize well to avoid dryness or skin itching. We suggest applying a gentle moisturizer that is effective enough to combat skin flaking.

– Hydration is the key

mask wearers may experience chapped or dry skin, which is why keeping the skin hydrated is key. Hydrated skin doesn’t produce much oil. Dull skin is a sign of dehydration. The easiest way to keep your cells hydrated is by ‘eating your water along with proper care.’ Eat a colorful diet of water-rich foods to help cells, and essentially your skin, to stay hydrated for longer.

– Avoid wearing make-up / opt for a light make-up

One of the main things is to avoid wearing makeup under your mask at all costs. You can still apply light cosmetic products above the mask line, but any skin that is covered by the material should be left free from any makeup or at least the lower face—as much as possible.

– Try to switch to a cloth mask when needed

Masks that are available in the market may hurt your ears & cheeks from their tight elastic bands. Therefore, try to switch to a cloth mask with cloth ear loops which won’t cause skin burns or irritation. Make sure to wash your cloth mask regularly and sanitize it with appropriately.

**These guidelines are formulated by the expert at Cetaphil for skincare. We request everyone to follow safety measures as issued by WHO to stay protected from COVID-19