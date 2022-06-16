Although having facial hair is totally natural, some women are self-conscious about it. There can be several causes regarding facial hair growth such as hormonal imbalance, genetic, underlying health issues such as PCOS or PCOD, Women who experience virilization, hirsutism etc. Facial hair, regardless of the reason, can be aggravating. It’s completely acceptable to accept it. However, if you’re bothered by your facial hair, there are natural ways to get rid of it. For those who cannot afford pricey hair removal treatments, Simple home remedies can be used to prevent facial hair growth.Also Read - How to Make Your Periods Less Painful: 5 Remedies to Try

5 Home remedies to get rid of Facial Hair:

Egg whites: Combine an egg white, corn starch, and sugar in a mixing bowl. Allow it to dry after you've applied it evenly. Then take it off your face and rinse it with cool water. This mask can be used twice a week

Milk and Turmeric: Combine rice flour, turmeric powder, and milk in a mixing bowl. Allow to dry after applying the mixture to the hair. Warm water should be used to rinse it off. This is something you can use on a daily basis.

Lemon and sugar: With lemon juice, sugar, and honey, make a smooth paste. If necessary, add a little water and heat it for 2-3 minutes. Apply the paste in the direction of hair development after sprinkling a little Maida where you locate hair. Cover it with a strip and pull it in the opposite way. This can be used twice a week.

Apricot and honey: To form a smooth paste, combine apricot powder and honey. Massage your face in circular strokes when it dries. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Apply this face pack three times a week.

Garlic: Take a semi-fine paste out of garlic and apply it to the hairy places. Wash it off after half an hour. This remedy can be used once a day. It is not suitable for people with sensitive skin. To avoid allergic reactions, perform a patch test before employing this procedure.