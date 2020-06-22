The novel coronavirus is gradually becoming weak and losing its potency. This is what’s trending on various social networking sites these days. As per some media reports, an Italian doctor named Dr Matteo Bassetti recently claimed that due to some mutation in the structure of the COVID-19 virus, it is becoming less dangerous and will soon disappear on its own. Also Read - Amid Battle With Coronavirus, Delhi Faces Terror Threat; Capital Put on High Alert

Dr Bassetti is the head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital in Italy. The Sunday Telegraph quoted Dr. Bassetti saying, “The clinical impression I have is that the virus is changing in severity. In March and early April, the patterns were completely different. People were coming to the emergency department with a very difficult to manage illness and they needed oxygen and ventilation, some developed pneumonia. But in the past month, the picture has completely changed in terms of patterns.” Also Read - Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Playing in Novak Djokovic's Exhibition Tournament

He was further quoted saying, “It was like an aggressive tiger in March and April but now it’s like a wild cat. Even elderly patients, aged 80 or 90, are now sitting up on the bed and they are breathing without help. The same patients would have died in two or three days before.” Also Read - Singapore Records 262 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally at 42095

The World Health Organisation has finally reacted to this claim stating that the novel coronavirus is still a fatal disease and there is no scientific research to back the above-mentioned claim. Also, there is no data to back the claim that the COVID-19 virus is undergoing mutation or changing its transmission ways. Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme recently talked about the matter in a press briefing that can be watched on YouTube. The video was uploaded by AFP news agency. Here is the link:

Notably, COVID-19 virus has claimed lives of approximately 465284 people worldwide till now and has affected a total of 8835095. However, in India, the total number of cases has reached 425282 and the death toll has touched 13699.