Since the time SARS-CoV2 outbreak has taken place, a plethora of misleading information are surfacing on social media. COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus and not much was known about it initially. Probably, that's why myths and misconceptions did not take much time to surround it.

We get to hear misleading information on a daily basis on Whats App, Facebook and other social networking sites. More than the debilitating nature of the virus, these rumours have created panic among the people. The COVID-19 pandemic has become an infodemic now. People are being served what they want to hear. And, when an array of sources (though not credible) start sharing the same piece of news or misinformation, people start believing it. This is what Adolf Hitler had once said, "If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed."

In that case, it becomes our responsibility to stop the rapid spread of inaccurate information about coronavirus. And, here we serve that purpose by busting some of the most common myths surrounding COVID-19.

Myth 1: Eating garlic, turmeric, and Neem can prevent the novel coronavirus infection.



Fact: This is not true. These are home remedies for boosting immunity. This means, adding them in your daily diet can only help you become strong enough to tackle the infection well if you get it by any chance. Apart from this, there is no other role that these ingredients play in case of coronavirus. In fact, WHO has also debunked this myth.

Myth 2: Homeopathy drug Arsenicum album 30 can cure COVID-19.

Fact: Though AYUSH Ministry had claimed that this homeopathy medicine can treat the infection, there is no scientific evidence that prove the efficacy of this drug in this regard.

Myth 3: Pneumonia vaccine can provide protection against COVID-19.

Fact: No, COVID-19 is a novel viral disease that needs its own vaccine. Pneumonia caused by bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae type b, and respiratory syncytial virus are totally different than the one caused by the new coronavirus.

Myth 4: Gaumutra can prevent and treat the COVID-19 infection.

Fact: It was just a rumour or you can say a fake news that was spread by some of the members of All India Hindu Mahasabha. Cow urine cannot cure a viral disease.