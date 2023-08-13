Home

Crazy Facts, Most Famous Lefties, Lot More To Celebrate International Lefthanders Day

August 13 is the designated International Left-Handers Day as arranged by Lefthanders International. The first one was unofficially observed on August 13, 1976. Left-handers Day was declared by The Left-Hander’s Day Club On August 13, 1997.

August 13 Is International Lefthanders Day

Adjusting To Survive

I was in grade five and for the first time appeared for the handwriting contest held for the entire class. No shame to acknowledge that not only did I perform miserably but was also chided for having horrible handwriting. Oh yeah, every move for the next letter had smudged the ink* making the handwriting contest more like a contest for abstract art. All this happened because I wrote the test with my left hand, being born a left-hander. Even years after this incident, I live with the pain and struggle of trying to “survive in the right-hander’s world”.

*I belong to the old school

As a lefty who has been forced to use right-handed desks, it can only be imagined the extra effort and strength we lefties put in as we jot down notes while trying to maintain the balance to stay seated and decently at the desk.

We manage to adjust to the right-handed desk but there is another ordeal waiting for us. Those who used ink pens years back (ink pens are almost extinct) will agree that we had an uncanny knack for attracting the colourful liquid. Maybe it was a disgruntled lefty who invented the gel pen.

Not Many For Armed Forces, Killing The Hobby

Somehow, I spent a good number of sessions at the combat ranch and scored well as I practiced several firearms, small to big ones, and all of them are still designed for the right-handers as far as I am aware. And fewer people who are left-handed make it to the armed forces or other forces for the same reason.

Then back at home, it is the pair of scissors and peelers that are not friendly to left-handed people. Again, they are designed for the benefit of the righties.

I simply love music and always wanted to, and still want to be an ace guitarist like my heroes Steve Stevens, Jimmy Page, and David Gilmour. I did not and do not have the patience to do a Jimi Hendrix or Sir Paul McCartney kind of modification to the six strings. But I had to settle for being the lead vocalist because most musical instruments, guitars too, are designed for right-handers.

Left Handedness Facts

Hardly 10 per cent or less than 10 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed

Several extensive studies by neuroscientists believe that left-handed people have a wider scope of thinking and point to the disproportionately high number of Nobel Prize winners, writers, and painters who are left-handed

More likely to have allergies

More prone to migraines

More likely to suffer sleep deprivation

Left-Handed people use the right side of the brain the most

More likely to be alcoholics

Left-Handed people are smarter

Left-Handed people are more likely to have higher IQs

Tend to reach puberty 4 to 5 months later than right-handers

More likely to suffer language problems

More likely to be male

Better at multitasking

Live on average 9 years less than righties

Advantageous hand at sports

More intelligent than right-handers

More artistic

World’s Famous Left-Handed Personalities

Albert Einstein

Amitabh Bachchan

Sachin Tendulkar

Barack Obama

Bill Gates

Julia Roberts

Mark Zuckerberg

Lady Gaga

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Neil Armstrong

Marie Curie

Henry Ford

Aristotle

Mozart

Michelangelo

Leonardo da Vinci

Charlie Chaplin

Jim Carrey

Tom Cruise

Robert De Niro

Matt Dillon

Morgan Freeman

Angelina Jolie

Marilyn Monroe

Brad Pitt

Sylvester Stallone

David Bowie

Celine Dion

Eminem

Kurt Cobain

Bob Geldof

Ricky Martin

Sting

Napoleon Bonaparte

Julius Caesar

Bill Gates

Steve Jobs

Jimi Hendrix

