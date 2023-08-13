Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Crazy Facts, Most Famous Lefties, Lot More To Celebrate International Lefthanders Day
August 13 is the designated International Left-Handers Day as arranged by Lefthanders International. The first one was unofficially observed on August 13, 1976. Left-handers Day was declared by The Left-Hander’s Day Club On August 13, 1997.
August 13 Is International Lefthanders Day
Adjusting To Survive
I was in grade five and for the first time appeared for the handwriting contest held for the entire class. No shame to acknowledge that not only did I perform miserably but was also chided for having horrible handwriting. Oh yeah, every move for the next letter had smudged the ink* making the handwriting contest more like a contest for abstract art. All this happened because I wrote the test with my left hand, being born a left-hander. Even years after this incident, I live with the pain and struggle of trying to “survive in the right-hander’s world”.
Trending Now
*I belong to the old school
As a lefty who has been forced to use right-handed desks, it can only be imagined the extra effort and strength we lefties put in as we jot down notes while trying to maintain the balance to stay seated and decently at the desk.
We manage to adjust to the right-handed desk but there is another ordeal waiting for us. Those who used ink pens years back (ink pens are almost extinct) will agree that we had an uncanny knack for attracting the colourful liquid. Maybe it was a disgruntled lefty who invented the gel pen.
Not Many For Armed Forces, Killing The Hobby
Somehow, I spent a good number of sessions at the combat ranch and scored well as I practiced several firearms, small to big ones, and all of them are still designed for the right-handers as far as I am aware. And fewer people who are left-handed make it to the armed forces or other forces for the same reason.
Then back at home, it is the pair of scissors and peelers that are not friendly to left-handed people. Again, they are designed for the benefit of the righties.
I simply love music and always wanted to, and still want to be an ace guitarist like my heroes Steve Stevens, Jimmy Page, and David Gilmour. I did not and do not have the patience to do a Jimi Hendrix or Sir Paul McCartney kind of modification to the six strings. But I had to settle for being the lead vocalist because most musical instruments, guitars too, are designed for right-handers.
Left Handedness Facts
- Hardly 10 per cent or less than 10 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed
- Several extensive studies by neuroscientists believe that left-handed people have a wider scope of thinking and point to the disproportionately high number of Nobel Prize winners, writers, and painters who are left-handed
- More likely to have allergies
- More prone to migraines
- More likely to suffer sleep deprivation
- Left-Handed people use the right side of the brain the most
- More likely to be alcoholics
- Left-Handed people are smarter
- Left-Handed people are more likely to have higher IQs
- Tend to reach puberty 4 to 5 months later than right-handers
- More likely to suffer language problems
- More likely to be male
- Better at multitasking
- Live on average 9 years less than righties
- Advantageous hand at sports
- More intelligent than right-handers
- More artistic
World’s Famous Left-Handed Personalities
- Albert Einstein
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Barack Obama
- Bill Gates
- Julia Roberts
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Lady Gaga
- Oprah Winfrey
- Paul McCartney
- Neil Armstrong
- Marie Curie
- Henry Ford
- Aristotle
- Mozart
- Michelangelo
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Charlie Chaplin
- Jim Carrey
- Tom Cruise
- Robert De Niro
- Matt Dillon
- Morgan Freeman
- Angelina Jolie
- Marilyn Monroe
- Brad Pitt
- Keanu Reeves
- Sylvester Stallone
- David Bowie
- Celine Dion
- Eminem
- Kurt Cobain
- Bob Geldof
- Ricky Martin
- Sting
- Napoleon Bonaparte
- Julius Caesar
- Aristotle
- Keanu Reeves
- Bill Gates
- Steve Jobs
- Jimi Hendrix
August 13 has been designated International Left-Handers Day by Lefthanders International with the first one being observed on August 13, 1976. Left-handers Day Was Declared by The Left-Hander’s Day Club On August 13, 1997.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you