Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal Wedding: Like a typical big fat Indian wedding, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied knots last weekend. Their wedding pictures and celebrities attending their wedding surfaced the entire internet. Joining the bandwagon of celebrities channelling their inner fashionista is Rhea Chakraborty. She shared a few glimpses of her beige embroidered lehenga and we cannot take our eyes off.Also Read - Anushka Ranjan Makes For a Dewy Bollywood Bride in a Lavender Lehenga by Manish Malhotra - See Stunning Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Rhea shared a series of pictures in her lehenga in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her caption read,” Grow through what you go through!” She also added hashtags. Her beige lehenga is a sight for sore eyes. Her dazzling lehenga is from the shelves of designer label Izzumi Mehta. Read on to find out the price details. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Mobile Phone, Laptops And Other Gadgets Returned, Bank Account De-Freezed

With the onset of the wedding season, Rhea is making the internet swoon with her impeccable style and beauty. She chose a classic lehenga with a sleeveless blouse, U neckline, floral embroidery, mirror work and bareback. She paired her georgette base with aari embroidery along with a matching blouse and dupatta net base.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The lehenga is known as the beige embroidered lehenga set and it is worth Rs. 1,19,040. Check out the outfit here:

Owing to a big fat Indian wedding, she went all in. To finish the looks, she wore a gold maang tika, matching earrings and stilettos. For makeup, she chose glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, berry-toned lip shade, kohl-rimmed eyes and centre-parted her hair to leave it open.

