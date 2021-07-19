Actor Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The sports drama is getting a nod from the audiences and Bollywood celebrities as well. Giving a tough fight in the boxing ring and obstacles in real life, Farhan Akhtar as Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali – the boxer) impresses one and all. Apart from his flawless performance in the movie, Farhan’s incredible body transformation is also being talked about. To achieve a boxer’s body, Farhan had undergone 18 months of relentless work which included rigorous fitness routines and diet plan.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Appreciates Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan, Says 'We Should Make More Films Like It'

In a recent Instagram post, Farhan posted a collage showing off his incredible body transformation. The actor shared how he gained and lost weight for the character Aziz. He shared a collage of three pictures in which his incredible transformation is unmissable. In the photos, it shows him go from 69 kgs to 85 kgs and then shredded to 76 kgs. In the film, Farhan can be seen in two shapes- bulked up and fit. For the bulked-up version, Farhan had to consume around 5000 calories in a day. He had reached 85 kgs for his bulked-up version. For his leaning down phase, Farhan was asked to consume 1200 calories in a day.

Talking about his transformation, Farhan wrote, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. ✊🏽" (sic)

Darrell Foster, who trained and guided Farhan Akhtar during his transformation as a boxer told MensXP, “On days Farhan had to highlight his abs, and appear “shredded”, he had to avoid water retention – a common but potentially dangerous process that bodybuilders, athletes and actors commonly practice to appear lean.”

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Farhan revealed how he gained 15 kilos. “It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary—with a monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs, starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos.”