Owing to COVID-19 fear, Denmark has decided to cull up to 17 million of its mink population. As per the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration's latest findings, a significant number of these animals have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 from farm workers and have also spread the deadly infection to other humans. According to the WHO, the COVID-19 causing virus has mutated during the transmission process between humans to animals and back to humans. It says, "As viruses move between human and animal populations, genetic modifications in the virus can occur." This means, that vaccines that are undergoing trials right now may not work against the mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 and that's extremely concerning.

Should India Worry About The Spread of Novel Coronavirus Through Farmed Minks?

If India imposes a ban on visitors from countries including Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, the US, Spain, and Sweden, we do not need to worry about the spread of COVID-19 by minks as these are countries where minks to human transmission of the deadly virus in the mink farms have been reported. Also, as a precautionary measure, you should not travel to these countries until we get an effective vaccine against COVID19. Also Read - Japan whale hunt killed 122 pregnant minkes

Notably, India used to import skins of reptiles, chinchillas, mink, and fox from outside but the Director-General of Foreign Trade in India imposed a ban on the same in 2017 following the suggestions from the Animal rights organisations in the country along with The Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC ) and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Harsh Reality of Mink Farming

If you think minks are getting massacred for the first time or if this seems unusual to you, you need to dig into the harsh reality of mink farming. At fur farms all around the world, animals like minks, rabbits, foxes etc. are crammed into barren cages and then their skin is ripped off their bodies to make fur coats, trinkets, and collars. The sole purpose of doing that is to make money. You will be shocked to know that 120 dead minks’ skin is required to make just 2 fur coats.