Also known as Indian Lilac, Neem holds great importance in Ayurveda. It is considered as a magic potion when it comes to providing relief from diseases and conditions. Extracted from the fruits of the neem tree, neem oil is majorly found in the Indian subcontinent. This essential oil boasts of various beauty benefits because of its two main compounds named Azadirachtin and triterpenoid. Having a strong aroma and bitter taste, neem oil is quite popular in India due to its therapeutic benefits. Without wasting any more time, let’s just talk about its innumerable beauty benefits. Here is how it enhances your overall look.

Reduces wrinkles

Having regenerative and antifungal properties, neem essential oil can fight against pathogens under the skin surface and keeps the layer smooth. Also, neem oil is rich in immune-boosting compounds that can delay ageing. All you need to do is to apply this oil directly on your face. Leave it overnight and wash your face the next morning.

Smoothens dry skin

Containing essential fatty acids and triglycerides, neem oil can penetrate deep into your skin and keep it smooth. This can heal your skin cracks gradually. Also, being rich in vitamin E, this essential oil can combat free radicals and toxins that may affect your skin health.

Fights against acne

Acne is a common skin condition that occurs due to clogged hair follicles and dead skin cells. Neem oil contains an effective compound called asprin, that helps in removing acne-causing bacteria from the skin and treat the condition. Also, neem oil prevents scars from appearing due to the presence of fatty acids in it.

Tones your skin

Effectively restoring the moisture o in your skin, neem oil acts as a perfect skin toner. It fights against the pathogens that stay under the skin surface and makes the skin loose. just apply this oil on your skin every day at night and see the results yourself.